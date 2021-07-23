Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, NY

Genesee County Fair returns

By Ryan Arbogast
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3Z2B_0b6AFMeC00

Starting this Friday afternoon, the Genesee County Fair will begin at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Fair Manager Nick O'Geen expects about 50,000 people over the course of the weeks events, which include livestock shows, horse and pig competitions, music and food.

"All aspects of the community find their way to the fair, and enjoy it. There's something for everyone here," said O'Geen. “I can't tell you how excited we are to do this for the community. It is a community event. We welcome everybody. It's a family event. We pour our heart and soul into this," he added.

Events kick off with the 6 Horse Hitch event at 5:30 this Friday, the biggest and most prestigious event of the fair. The full calendar of events can be found here, on the Genesee County Fair website.

Comments / 0

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Pig#Livestock#Heart And Soul#Horse#The Genesee County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy