Stillwater County, MT

Stillwater River drowning victim ID'd as Lame Deer woman

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 8 days ago
The woman found drowned in the Stillwater River earlier this week has been identified as Deanna Limberhand of Lame Deer, according to Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem.

The body of Limberhand, 39, was discovered Tuesday near Jeffrey's Landing Fishing Access in a shallow channel of the river .

The drowning remains under investigation because authorities have no witnesses, Kem said in a Friday news release.

Anyone who may have had contact with Limberhand in the days leading up to the drowning should call Stillwater County Chief Deputy Skyler Steele at 406-322-5326.

