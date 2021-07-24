2 teens dead, 1 injured after shooting at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Two teenagers are dead and one was hurt after a disturbance that led to a shooting at an apartment complex Friday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department said.

Just before 1:40 p.m., Arlington police said officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive. When officers got there, police said they found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds.

Police said both teens, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to a local hospital, where they were both later pronounced dead.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department confirmed the two boys were brothers and said a gun was found near their bodies.

The family is heartbroken and told WFAA the boys were 13-year-old Josh Williams and 17-year-old Kaleb Williams.

Police said officers also learned a third teenage boy had been shot and left the scene in a car. Officers found him after a traffic stop, where they discovered his wounds and took him to a local hospital. Cook said he is critical and in surgery.

Meanwhile, police said two other people ran away from the scene, and their location is unknown. Cook said a second gun was found near where they had been.

Police told WFAA this incident may have started as a disturbance at a nearby business that spilled over into the apartment complex, however a motive is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Arlington police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Homicide Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).