Want to keep shopping and dining at your favorite places? How to get your money to go the extra mile!

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago
People are trying to pay off debts or shop and dine at their favorite businesses as restrictions ease. You'll want to have your finances in order to make sure you have breathing room for your money.

Bills, credit ratings, spending, and saving all still goes on. To help you with that, Ja’Net Adams from Debt Sucks University answerS your credit, debit, and finances questions.

Ja’Net Adams was once $50,000 in debt. She paid it off and began a financial journey that now has her sharing her story and helping others to get debt free or manage their debt better.

Adams who wrote the book The Money Attractor shares three areas to focus on regarding your children and money.

Big stories making financial headlines:

  • The Child Tax Credit is now out to help parents struggling during the pandemic.
  • Student Loan companies are backing out of the federal student loan business which could cause big problems for borrowers
  • Colleges around the country are forgiving current students’ student loans by the millions using stimulus funds

1. Limited Knowledge:

"Your children don't know what they don't know. Since they have limited knowledge of the world you don't have to go overboard with spending a lot of money to take them to a faraway island. I almost made this mistake this past weekend, but it was a quick trip to the mountains that could have cost me $600 over three days. There were no hotels so instead, I took my eight-year-old to an aquarium which only cost $40. She had a blast and said it was the best day ever," Adams said.

2. Give Them Control:

"Have you ever planned all of these activities for your children and when everything is over the look on their face is blah? That is because more than likely you planned activities that you wanted to do and thought they would enjoy too instead of asking their opinion. Next time let your child plan the day and the activities. This will help with their planning and decision skills. As a bonus they will be extremely happy after everything is over because they planned it," added Adams.

3. They Just Want You

"When it is all said and done your children have the most fun when they are hanging with you. Instead of an expensive vacation take them to a local park or museum to explore. While spending time with your children put your phone away and completely focus on them. Your focus and attention are worth way more than any money you spend on them," said Adams.

Greensboro, NC
