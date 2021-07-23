Cancel
QVC is having a massive Black Friday in July sale right now—shop the top deals

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
Curtis Stone's HSN culinary line is huge—here's what's worth it. Dyson / Williams-Sonoma

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day came and went in a flash last month, leaving many bargain hunters eager to shop the next big savings event of the year. Thankfully, there's tons of deals to be taken advantage of right now thanks to a little thing called Black Friday in July . It's a time when all sorts of retailers host mid-season sales in an effort to boost earnings and clear out inventory in preparation for fall. Now that we're almost to the end of the month, we're starting to see some real doozies—particularly at QVC .

The home shopping retailer is currently giving shoppers amazing chances to save big on electronics, apparel, home goods, and so much more, now through through Monday, July 26. We've gone ahead and rounded up some of the top deals customers can get their hands on, from Shark vacuums to Dyson fans . Read on to discover a roundup of some of the top deals you won't want to miss—but you may want to peruse the sale in full to find your favorite brands for less!

Electronics

QVC's Black Friday in July sale includes deals from Bose, Hisense, and more. Hisense

Home

Snag a robot vacuum for less. Reviewed.com

Kitchen

QVC has plenty of marked-down kitchen items right now. Breville

Lifestyle

Nab the Waterpik toothbrush and flosser at a sweet sale price! Waterpik

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC is having a massive Black Friday in July sale right now—shop the top deals

