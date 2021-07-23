Career fair coming to Greensboro Coliseum

More job fairs are coming to Greensboro over the next few weeks.

Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a career fair on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. More than a dozen employers will be there.

Career Center said businesses are looking to fill more than 400 openings at the job fair.

The Greensboro YMCA will host a career fair on August 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spears Family YMCA on Pen Creek Road. The organization wants to fill part-positions across its Guilford County locations. Those who attend can apply for jobs onsite.

Staffing shortages continue to cause problems across the country, including here in the Triad. The North Carolina Department of Commerce said the state has 42% more job openings compared to before the pandemic.

Career fairs have been common in the area as businesses continue trying to recover from the pandemic.