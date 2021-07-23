Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, TN

Board revokes former Vandy nurse's license for deadly error

By Rebekah Hammonds
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3da91W_0b6AF1CC00

The Tennessee Board of Nursing voted to revoke a Former Vanderbilt University nurse after she admitted to using the wrong medication which ultimately killed the patient.

On Friday, board members voted unanimously to strip Radonda Vaught of her nursing license and fined her $3,000, with one board member saying there were just "too many nursing flags" going off that Vaught ignored when administering the medication.

WTVF
Radonda Vaught stands with her attorney during 2019 court hearing.

In 2019, Vaught was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on charges of Impaired Adult Abuse and Reckless Homicide. A criminal trial is expected to be held next year.

WRONG MEDICATION KILLS CHARLENE MURPHEY:

Murphey died when she was given the paralytic drug Vecuronium Bromide rather than the sedative Versed.

Vaught got the medication from an Accudose machine. According to a TBI report, when she went to pull the medication Versed for the patient. It wasn't pulling up in the machine; so she said she overrode the system and typed "VE" to search it and selected the first medication to pop up on the list, which was Vecuronium Bromide.

The report goes on to explain that Vaught checked the back of the vial but never saw the front or top of the vial, which has warnings listed. She said under the advisement of her Unit Manager, she never scanned the vial to put it into the medical record.

Vaught told the board that she was distracted while pulling the medication and didn't read the vial to confirm the drug.

THE DECISION TO REVOKE VAUGHT'S NURSING LICENSE:

Vaught's attorney argued that "systemic failures at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center” contributed to the error. He said that even with those issues, "Vaught has never shrank from accepting responsibility from what happened. Her acceptance of responsibility was immediate. It was extraordinary and it was continuing."

He urged the board to find an alternative to removing her license indefinitely.

"I would respectfully suggest to you all that rather than revoking this good nurse’s license that there needs to be another more remedial way of dealing with an issue like this."

However, the board couldn't ignore the mistakes made by Vaught.

"Humans fill the machine...so human error can occur and they could put the wrong medication in there that's why we are charged with reading the medicine, reading the vial, verifying, always' that's your first step is to verify the medication," said board member Juanita Turnipseed. "And Miss Vaught admitted to not reading a medication. And how is that, how do you practice like that? That is the unsafest practice there is."

FELLOW NURSES RALLIED AROUND VAUGHT:

During the fallout of the incident, fellow nurses supported Vaught. The group attended court appearances to show her she wasn't alone.

"None of us should have to fear for our licenses, none of us should have to fear that a mistake even a tragic one would devastate not only the lives of the patient but our family," said Marguerite McBride, a nurse who worked with Vaught.

Nurse Rachel Fernandez was one of those nurses. She told NewsChannel 5 that criminal charges against Vaught could set a bad precedent.

"Many people will be scared to become a nurse, many may be scared to stay practicing and many people, if they make mistakes in the future like this, may not come as easily as they once did because they're afraid of getting a charge like this," she added.

Comments / 0

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandy#Revoke#Sedative#Vanderbilt University#Accudose#Tbi#Vecuronium Bromide#Vaught S#Unsafest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statebeckershospitalreview.com

California nurse surrenders license after patient death

A registered nurse in California has been ordered to surrender her nursing license after pleading guilty July 14 to elder abuse, reports The Press-Enterprise. Emily Beth Jones, 40, a caregiver with Miami-based Vitas Healthcare, was providing care for a resident at a Riverside, Calif.-based nursing home in 2017. She allegedly failed to record the discovery of an open ulcer on the 69-year-old resident. The ulcer worsened into a wound that required the resident to undergo emergency surgery to her right foot, which had become septic and gangrenous. After the surgery, the resident's health continued to decline, and she eventually died.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

37 states where nurses can earn a multistate license

Thirty-seven states have joined the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to practice in person or via telehealth in all participating states under one multistate license. The compact aims to improve access to care by making it easier for nurses to work across state lines,...
Public Safety1380kcim.com

Iowa Board Of Nursing Reports Increase In Scam Calls To Licensees

The Iowa Board of Nursing reports a recent increase in scam phone calls to their licensees. The scams tend to follow similar patterns. The call appears to come from the Board of Nursing’s main phone line and shows up as such on caller ID. The scammer then attempts to impersonate a Board staff member and claims the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the licensee as a person of interest related to drugs seized in Texas in an attempt to obtain personal information. Best practice when you are not sure of a call’s authenticity is to hang up and call the agency directly to sort out the stated problem. Nurses who have received one of these scam calls can report them to the Iowa Board of Nursing at 515-281-3255.
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Tennessee Statetn.gov

Visitor Arrested At West Tennessee State Penitentiary

HENNING – A visitor to the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) has been arrested on charges related to introduction of contraband into the facility. On Sunday afternoon, visitor Diane Dotson was arrested by TDOC Special Agent Damario Avery for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Introduction into a Penal Facility, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Tennessee Covid vaccine boss reveals she received a dog muzzle in mail after being fired without explanation

The former top vaccination official in Tennessee was sent a dog muzzle in the mail several days before she was fired, which she believes was a move made to appease right-wing lawmakers.Dr Michelle Fiscus's husband, Brad told The Tennessean that she believed the muzzle was a message warning her to keep quiet about her coronavirus concerns. "Someone wanted to send a message to tell her to stop talking," he said. "They thought it would be a threat to her."Dr Fiscus became the object of ire for Republican lawmakers in the state due to her efforts to encourage teenagers to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy