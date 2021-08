Friendships and gardens are growing at the Boys & Girls Club!. Since early June there has been a buzz as kids meet each Tuesday with members of the Coteau Prairie Master Gardener Club. Tending the five garden boxes at the club requires patience and produces fun along with vegetables and flowers. Following the mission of the mMaster gardeners, the adult volunteers share information on horticulture and gardening with club members as they fulfill their obligations for hours of assistance to the Cooperative Extension Service of South Dakota State University.