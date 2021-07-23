Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Do not underestimate the power of flood waters. Only a few inches of rapidly flowing water can quickly carry away your vehicle. Target Area: Bernalillo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albuquerque, South Valley and Isleta Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 208 and 225. Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 145 and 157. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED