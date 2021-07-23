Cancel
NFL

Bucs’ Tom Brady Has Perfect ‘How It Started Vs. How It’s Going’ Tweet

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady is trying to bring back the “how it’s going vs. how it started trend,” and he may have won. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated his seventh Super Bowl championship Thursday when he and the rest of the team received their Super Bowl LV rings. Rob Gronkowski was...

