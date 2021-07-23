Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM

By Elliot Teichman
metsmerizedonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLHP Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) The Mets haven’t been home since the All-Star break. Since then they’ve had a lackluster series in Pittsburgh, a series where they battled severe pitching shortages in Cincy and have now extended their division lead to four games. The Braves and Phillies, tied for second in the division, play each other this weekend while the Mets take on an old friend tonight (more on that in a bit).

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mmo Game Thread#Sny#Cincy#Phillies#Reds#Era#Fip#The Blue Jays#Bb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBarcamax.com

Taijuan Walker struggles again as Mets fall to Blue Jays, 10-3

NEW YORK — After a dominant first half, Taijuan Walker has looked human for the better part of a month. It finally caught up to the Mets on Saturday night, when Walker gave up six runs in four innings and the Mets fell to the Blue Jays, 10-3. Unlike Walker’s last start, where he gave up six runs but the Mets rallied for a bizarre win, the bats couldn’t bail him out this time.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Game Discussion: Pirates vs Mets, 7:05 PM; Gregory Polanco Returns

The Pittsburgh Pirates (35-56) are at home to take on the New York Mets (47-41) for three games, with game two tonight at 7:05 PM. The Pirates will send out Wil Crowe, who will be making his 13th start. He has a 6.05 ERA ERA in 55 IP, with 50 strikeouts and a 1.62 WHIP. The Mets are countering with right-hander Tylor Megill, who will be making his fifth start. He has a 3.80 ERA in 18 innings, with 26 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets hope better pitching luck on the way vs. Blue Jays

The New York Mets are just a week away from bringing back their black alternate jerseys on July 30. What they could really use heading into their longest homestand of the season, though, is one of the pitchers who wore the black jerseys from the late 1990s through 2012. The...
MLBDaily Star

Hill expected to start for the Mets against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (49-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-44, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110;...
MLBNew York Post

Mets vs. Blue Jays prediction: Steven Matz will beat old team

State of emergency in the Olympic village. Athletes will sleep on collapsible cardboard beds designed to discourage sex. … Tokyo 2020(?) Really?. Some burning questions we need answers to. How many times will Al Roker say, “right here on NBC,” the next two weeks (Over/Under is 82)? Will Bryson DeChambeau blame his driver if he fails to medal? Will Jessica “Born in the USA” Springsteen kneel for the anthem if she wins the Equestrian? Will Simone Biles win gold or gold?
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rich Hill set for Mets debut vs. Blue Jays

The New York Mets rotation that Rich Hill will officially join Sunday might be even more vulnerable than it was when the club acquired him Friday. The veteran left-hander will look to provide a steadying hand in his Mets debut Sunday afternoon, when he is slated to take the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBNewsday

Brandon Nimmo's 'small' hamstring tweak becomes bigger

What was suggested as "really, really small" on Friday night had turned into something quite a bit larger for the Mets by first pitch Saturday night against the Reds at Citi Field. Manager Luis Rojas said that Brandon Nimmo had felt a "pinch" in his hamstring after making a diving...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets 7/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (48-44) and the New York Mets (50-43) will compete in a three-game showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Toronto just snapped a four-game winning streak after losing a short two-game set against the Boston Red Sox at 4-13 on Monday and 4-7 on Wednesday. The Blue Jays will try to get back in facing the New York Mets in a three-game weekend face-off to start on Friday. SP Robbie Ray gave up 4 earned runs on 5 hits with a walk and struck out 4 Boston batters for 5.0 innings in picking up the loss. First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made two runs on one hit with two walks and an RBI in leading Toronto. CF George Springer added 2 RBIs on one hit with a run in the loss.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets, Phillies, Blue Jays scouting Diamondbacks-Cubs game

The Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays — and potentially others — have scouts at the Diamondbacks-Cubs game in Chicago on Saturday, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. That’s as good a place as any for deadline buyers to do their weekend shopping. Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel are the most notable names present, but there’s plenty of talent dotting Chicago’s roster. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Zach Davies are the other veterans on expiring contracts, with Davies the most likely of the three to move.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets ace Jacob deGrom suffers injury setback, out until at least September

The Mets will be without their ace for at least another month. Jacob deGrom experienced additional inflammation in his right elbow after throwing a bullpen session on Thursday — a light session in which he let loose toward the end to test his arm, reaching around 98 mph with his fastball, according to a person briefed on the session. The Mets plan to shut deGrom down for two weeks before beginning his ramp-up process again. That will require at least another two weeks and possibly more, making September the best-case return target for deGrom.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Blue Jays 10, Mets 3 - A game best forgotten

In a game you were better off not watching, the Mets fell 10-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Taijuan Walker was bad and got hurt, the bullpen wasn’t much better, and the balls kept finding their ways into Blue Jays fielders’ gloves at inopportune times. These sorts of games happen every so often, not that it makes them any less frustrating in the moment.
MLBRecord-Journal

Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays

NEW YORK — Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were seeking. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil took care of the rest. Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in Hill's successful debut.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Pete Alonso’s mammoth Mets home run put him in rare company

Pete Alonso became acquainted with the nosebleed seats on Thursday. The Mets first baseman continued his second-half rampage with a solo shot into Citi Field’s third deck in left field, putting him on a short list that includes Yoenis Cespedes and Aaron Judge among players who have reached that landing spot. The blast came in the fifth inning against Drew Smyly in the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves.
MLBsemoball.com

Mets ace deGrom (elbow) expected out until September

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely he'll rejoin the NL East leaders before September. Acting general manager Zack Scott said deGrom was diagnosed with inflammation following a bullpen session Thursday....
MLBSFGate

Cincinnati-N.Y. Mets Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India homers to left field. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow infield, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Kyle Farmer lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Mets 0. Mets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy