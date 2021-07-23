MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM
LHP Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) The Mets haven’t been home since the All-Star break. Since then they’ve had a lackluster series in Pittsburgh, a series where they battled severe pitching shortages in Cincy and have now extended their division lead to four games. The Braves and Phillies, tied for second in the division, play each other this weekend while the Mets take on an old friend tonight (more on that in a bit).metsmerizedonline.com
