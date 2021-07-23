MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM

The Toronto Blue Jays (48-44) and the New York Mets (50-43) will compete in a three-game showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Toronto just snapped a four-game winning streak after losing a short two-game set against the Boston Red Sox at 4-13 on Monday and 4-7 on Wednesday. The Blue Jays will try to get back in facing the New York Mets in a three-game weekend face-off to start on Friday. SP Robbie Ray gave up 4 earned runs on 5 hits with a walk and struck out 4 Boston batters for 5.0 innings in picking up the loss. First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made two runs on one hit with two walks and an RBI in leading Toronto. CF George Springer added 2 RBIs on one hit with a run in the loss.