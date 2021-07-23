Cancel
Phoenixville, PA

Free online programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville News
 8 days ago

Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation from the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology on Monday, July 26, at 7:00 PM. The Penn Museum’s Kevin Schott will present a Penn Museum Virtual Gallery Tour: Destination Africa!. Join the crew of the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology for a digital journey around the continent of Africa. Explore a kingdom so rich they used gold dust for money, and discover the central role African civilizations have always played in world history. Your fellow voyagers will help you explore along the way! This virtual tour is highly interactive, with built-in polls and quizzes to keep you guessing till the very end. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/destination-africa or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.

www.phoenixvillenews.com

