London Northwestern Railway is cancelling trains this weekend due to staff being “pinged”.The train operator, which runs trains between London and cities including Birmingham and Liverpool, said the axed trains are due to “Covid-19 and the ongoing impact of ‘Test and Trace’ notifications causing trains to be cancelled at short notice”.The cancellations affect services between Northampton and London, and the Abbey and Marston Vale lines in Bedfordshire, from this Saturday.Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway’s customer experience director, said that nobody wanted “to see trains being cancelled, particularly at short notice”.He added: “But we are experiencing more of this, across all...