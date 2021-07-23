Cancel
NFL

Look: Tom Brady's Message After Receiving Super Bowl Ring Is Going Viral

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady has only been on Twitter for two years, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has quickly become one of the funniest athletes to follow on social media. Since the Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings from the 2020 season on Thursday night, Brady went on Twitter this Friday afternoon to showcase his new jewelry.

