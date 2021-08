Training camps all across the NFL are set to open up and there's arguably no division more fascinating than the AFC East. 2020 saw a seismic shakeup with the Buffalo Bills claiming the division crown for the first time since 1995 while the New England Patriots were knocked off their throne, missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2008. This offseason has seen a tremendous amount of movement in the division as well. Both the Patriots and Jets drafted quarterbacks in the first round of the draft while the Dolphins gave their young QB a couple of pass-catching weapons via the draft and free agency. Will one of these teams be able to knock off the Bills -- who were able to retain a number of key players -- for top billing in the AFC East? We'll have to wait and find out.