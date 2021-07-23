Everything New in the iOS 15 Maps App: Updated Details, AR Walking Directions, Globe View and More

Ever since Dinosaur Polo Club launched Mini Motorways, the spin-off title of their phenomenal Mini Metro, as part of Apple Arcade’s batch of debut titles they have been diligently releasing updates for it as well as its older sibling adding in plenty of new content and features. Whereas Mini Metro had you routing and planning an entire public rail system across a range of cities, Mini Motorways goes in the other direction and instead has you master planning entire roadway systems to manage people’s individual commutes. Both games have this wonderful minimalist aesthetic, and as I’ve already mentioned both games have been well-updated with new content over the years. In the case of Mini Motorways its latest update, called the Round Trip update, arrived this week and adds 2 brand new maps, Dubai and Mexico City, as well as new roundabouts you can place on your maps to help improve traffic flow. Check them out in this lovely new trailer.