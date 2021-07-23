Cancel
NFL

ESPN Analyst Predicts Who The Dallas Cowboys Next Coach Will Be

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After failing to make the playoffs in his first year with the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat if his team doesn’t improve in 2021. But ESPN analyst Ryan Clark doesn’t believe that McCarthy can survive the season with anything less than a deep playoff run. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, Clark asserted that this will be McCarthy’s final year in Dallas unless he wins the NFC East and wins a playoff game.

