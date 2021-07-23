ESPN Analyst Predicts Who The Dallas Cowboys Next Coach Will Be

The Dallas Cowboys are close to landing former first-round pick Malik Hooker, adding another high-upside option to the secondary. Hiring Dan Quinn to be the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator for the 2021 NFL season was clearly in response to a unit that performed as one of the worst in the league a year ago. And while there are wholesale schematic changes for Quinn to make, one of the big areas of focus for the former Seahawks DC and Falcons head coach was the secondary.