LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Only a few days after her departure from ESPN, Maria Taylor barely let the ink dry from her new contract with NBC before she headed to the Land of the Rising Sun for her first and very plum assignment: to cover this summer’s Olympics. “We are always looking to improve,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua in a statement, “and Maria is going to make us better. We are very excited for her to join us right away in Tokyo.”