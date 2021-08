CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The governor says he does not want to alarm people, nor should the public panic. But the state’s COVID-19 numbers are getting worse. In the past day, there were 255 new cases. West Virginia now has more that 1,900 active cases – that’s more than double the count on July 9th. And the Delta variant cases are now at 100, that’s a 125 percent increase since Tuesday. And the Delta variant is far more contagious and lethal.