Qwasar and Cañada College Announce Low-Cost Coding Bootcamp

Commentary: Artificial intelligence is hard. Low-code options like Akkio aim to make AI much easier. Every company may want to put artificial intelligence to work, but most companies aren't blessed with the ability to hire battalions of data scientists–nor is that necessarily the right approach. As Gartner analyst Svetlana Sicular once argued, often the best possible data scientist is the person you already employ who knows your data and simply needs help figuring out how to unlock it. For many business line owners, it's this kind of approach that may make the most sense, as they seek to be smarter with the data they already have.