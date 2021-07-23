Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Qwasar and Cañada College Announce Low-Cost Coding Bootcamp

By Brandon Paykamian
Government Technology
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from the nonprofit trade association CompTIA, there were 3.9 million postings for tech-related jobs in the U.S. last year, with over 20 percent of those in emerging IT careers as industries have become increasingly reliant upon technology for day-to-day operations. But within this growing demand for IT talent, most research indicates that women and non-white workers remain largely boxed out of tech jobs.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Community Colleges#Ca Ada College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesCollege Media Network

Financial aid helps students college costs

As college tuition steadily rises, students express frustration concerning their education costs and financial aid. In addition to tuition, other items contributing to the college experience such as housing, meal plans and books add to the cost. Although there are loans, students seek or receive alternative methods of funding to cover costs.
TechnologyCIO

Human Resources, Low-code, and the Democratization of Innovation

Today’s chief human resources officers (CHROs) aren’t just the biggest proponents of enterprise digital platforms across the C-suite, they’re also the most bullish on developing new apps and other advanced digital tools to help employees work more productively. The reason why CHROs have become innovation champions is evident in new...
ComputersCIO

How Low-Code Platforms Improve Business-IT Collaboration

There’s a historic change under way in how—and how fast—businesses are creating the digital solutions they need. With the emergence of low-code platforms, more people within the business can build the capabilities to make their jobs easier—and they don’t need advanced technical skills to do it. These low-code platforms are changing the nature of work and the role of IT. Business users can translate their expertise into the digital tools they need faster, and IT can focus more on the governance of the supporting infrastructure, processes, and data. It’s a win-win scenario for users and IT: Innovation accelerates for the business, and IT has more time for strategic projects.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How low-code development could boost AI adoption

Commentary: Artificial intelligence is hard. Low-code options like Akkio aim to make AI much easier. Every company may want to put artificial intelligence to work, but most companies aren't blessed with the ability to hire battalions of data scientists–nor is that necessarily the right approach. As Gartner analyst Svetlana Sicular once argued, often the best possible data scientist is the person you already employ who knows your data and simply needs help figuring out how to unlock it. For many business line owners, it's this kind of approach that may make the most sense, as they seek to be smarter with the data they already have.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Traction Guest Announces the Workforce Security Industry's First Low-Code, Logic-Based, Automation Toolset

Traction Guest enhances their Workforce Security Platform with new automation features to support complex enterprise security workflow needs. VANCOUVER, British Columbia-Traction Guest, a workforce security management vendor providing employee health and safety controls, advanced visitor management, critical communication and alerting, and more, today announced the addition of logic-based triggers to support complex workflow automations.
CollegesGazette

Empower students — lower the cost of college

These days, it’s hard to have a genuine, comprehensive conversation about how best to solve problems plaguing our state and country. Then, things often get “wonky” when you actually try to explain your ideas. Higher education presents a unique opportunity to agree on a problem, discuss straightforward solutions and better...
Business247wallst.com

The Cost of College the Year You Were Born

The annual cost of attending a four-year private institution in the United States reached $50,770 last year, more than double what it was less than two decades ago and the first time it has exceeded $50,000. For many Americans, a college degree is often regarded as a measure of success,...
Small BusinessForbes

A Guide To Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms In 2021

Vladimir Lugovsky is the Co-Founder and CEO of digital product development agency Akveo and low-code SaaS startup UI Bakery. It’s important to understand that low-code development is the logical evolution (and not revolution) of technology. There was machine code. Then there was assembly, C/C++, Java and more. Historically, programmers have always been looking for a higher level of abstraction to speed up development processes. The concept of visual programming isn’t new either. For instance, some software contained graphic editors. That brings us to the topic of our article: low-code tools.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

SolarWinds Survey: Majority of Public Sector Tech Practitioners Confident in Organizations’ IT Risk Management Strategies

A new SolarWinds report shows that 72 percent of public sector technology professionals said they believe their organizations are prepared to mitigate and manage enterprise information technology risks. SolarWinds said Wednesday it surveyed 91 technology practitioners and senior executives from public sector organizations in the U.S. and Canada between March...
Economyaithority.com

KELL Partners Selected As Launch Partner To Implement Marketing Cloud For Nonprofits

KELL’s Depth of Experience with Marketing Cloud and Nonprofits Offers Clients Quicker Time-to-Value. KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, is helping nonprofits expand their relationships with supporters through its expanded service to provide implementations of Salesforce.org’s newest product, Marketing Cloud for Nonprofits (M4NGO).
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

From Coding Bootcamp to Coding Job

When I graduated from a coding bootcamp, I was flooded with a barrage of emotions and ideas. Feelings of accomplishment, determination, nervousness, and questions entered my head. I’ve done it, what’s next? Where do I go from here? And all the usual thoughts someone gets when they enter the next chapter of their life. But one question always remained:
Businessaithority.com

ABSYZ partners with Low-Code Leader Mendix to accelerate digital transformation

ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt Ltd. is proud to announce that the company has partnered with Mendix, a leading low-code application development platform that allows one to go live sooner and get to success faster. This partnership with the global leader in Low-Code application development will enable ABSYZ to accelerate digital...
SoftwareInformationWeek

Should You Trust Low Code/No Code for Mission-Critical Applications?

The use of low code and no code is growing as organizations attempt to deliver value faster. Before putting too much at stake, think carefully about what you're doing. More enterprises now understand the value of low code and no code, though the differences between those product categories are worth considering. Low code is aimed at developers and power users. No code targets non-developers working in lines of business. The central idea is to get to market faster than is possible with traditional application development.
Collegesmsu.edu

Faculty voice: How scholar-practitioner engagement impacts learning

Cheri Speier-Pero is the associate dean for undergraduate programs and the Ernst and Young Professor in Accounting and Information Systems in the Broad College of Business. Tobias Schoenherr is the Hoagland-Metzler Endowed Professor in Purchasing and Supply Management in the Broad College of Business. Experiential learning has become a hallmark...
ComputersNeowin

Free Information Brief - What's New & Interesting In Low-Code/No-Code

Claim your complimentary Information Brief for free today, before the offer expires. Low-code/no-code platforms are fundamentally changing how enterprise software is developed and used. In this 6Pages Brief -- normally a Member-only exclusive -- learn about how low-code/no-code can reshape and accelerate your business. It seems like everyone is talking...
PoliticsGovernment Technology

Project Aims to Better Use Municipal Open Data, Boost Equity

MetroLab Network has partnered with Government Technology to bring its readers a segment called the MetroLab Innovation of the Month Series, which highlights impactful tech, data and innovation projects underway between cities and universities. If you’d like to learn more or contact the project leads, please contact MetroLab at info@metrolabnetwork.org for more information.
Industryworldoil.com

Halliburton launches low cost, direct fracture monitoring service

HOUSTON– Halliburton Company introduced ExpressFiber, a single-use fiber optic cable that offers accurate, direct subsurface measurements, including cross-well communication, at a price point that enables fracture monitoring on every well pad. Understanding and optimizing well and fracture interference is a significant challenge that operators face today. ExpressFiber uses distributed acoustic...
Softwarefreecodecamp.org

Low-Code Tutorial – Build 3 Financial Apps

Low-Code can allow you to spin up apps fast and with out-of-the-box UI components. We just released a course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you about Low-Code solutions by building 3 financial apps. Ania Kubów developed this course. She is a ex-financial Broker turned software developer. Think...

Comments / 0

Community Policy