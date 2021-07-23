Biden is wrong — government spending does not lower inflation
Decade-defining inflation is here, and despite the dreams of the Fed and Congress, investors have clearly signaled that they no longer believe it to be transitory. President Joe Biden has repeatedly tried to explain away consecutive months of damning producer and consumer-side inflation increases, but on Wednesday night, the president took a ... shall we say interesting tack in trying to argue that people shouldn't be concerned about inflation, not despite his agenda but precisely because of it.www.washingtonexaminer.com
