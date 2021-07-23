Biden is wrong — government spending does not lower inflation

OPINION: Black people cannot save a party unwilling to use the power Black people gave them in the first place. President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in power, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress thanks to Black voters. Meanwhile, the Dems are having a debate among themselves over whether they should use their power and pass legislation to combat GOP voter suppression and gerrymandering, or flush it all down the toilet and tell Black voters to out-organize themselves — and the Democratic Party — out of this mess.