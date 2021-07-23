Grand Strand Fishing Report: Ocean catches slowing, but freshwater continues to be hot

Look For: Flounder, spotted seatrtout, red drum, black drum, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel, bluefish. Comments: Although plenty of flounder are being caught, keeper flounder have been scarce in local estuaries thanks to the new 16-inch minimum size limit in South Carolina waters and a flounder closure in North Carolina waters. Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions in Murrells Inlet has noticed a gap in the size of the flounder he’s been catching. “The flounder bite in the inlet has been pretty good but it’s hard to catch keepers,” said Connolly. “All the fish are either 14-15 inches and the keepers are 17 1/2 to 20 inches. With (the minimum size) being 16, I think it’s going to bridge that gap. Hopefully we’ll start getting more of those 16-17 inchers.” Connolly has been catching flounder on the last half of the incoming tide, first of the fall on finger mullet and “peanut pogeys” (small menhaden). Connolly has also found some black drum and red drum. “The red (drum) bite was decent a week or two ago, now all of a sudden they can’t be found,” said Connolly. “I’ve caught a few black drum burning through a bunch of live or dead shrimp on the bottom.” Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown targeted flounder on a recent trip in North Inlet and caught 11 on mullet minnows including six that measured over 15 inches, the old minimum size limit. None of the 11 reached the new 16-inch threshold for a keeper. On Thursday, McDonald produced seven spotted seatrout and two red drum. “Two (of the trout) were good keepers and the rest were about 10 inches long,” said McDonald. One of the reds was within the 15-23 inch slot limit. McDonald was using plastic grubs on jig heads and floated menhaden. Capt. Patrick Kelly of Captain Smiley Fishing Charters in Little River produced a 19 1/2- and 18-inch flounder on Thursday but he was fishing across the state line in North Carolina waters and had to release both fish. Kelly has produced scattered catches of black drum, spotted seatrout and red drum along with Atlantic sharpnose and bonnethead sharks. “This week has been some of the toughest fishing we’ve seen this summer,” said Kelly. “The water temps (in the low 80s) have really slowed things down. It seems like in the afternoon the bite has been better. You get your feelings hurt one trip and catch ‘em up the next.” Capt. Rob Birchmeier of Pawleys Island Beach to Creek Guide Service and Black River Outdoors has had success via kayak on the south end of the Grand Strand. On Friday morning, Birchmeier put Greg Lippincott on a variety of bites including red drum, flounder and bonnethead sharks. Lippincott got towed around by a 28 ½-inch redfish before releasing it, plus caught a half-dozen flounder and released a pair of bonnetheads. Lippincott hooked up with the redfish on a Z-man plastic grub on a flood tide in the Spartina grass. The flounder were caught on Z-man grubs, mud minnows and finger mullet while the sharks nailed cut bait.