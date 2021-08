The Mesozoic, which stretched from about 252 million to 66 million years ago, was a pivotal period in Earth’s history. In addition to being the age of the dinosaurs, it was when the supercontinent Pangaea began to separate into the fragmented continents we’re familiar with today. Together with elevated levels of carbon dioxide and the brightening Sun, tectonic changes influenced the global climate, producing warm and humid greenhouse conditions. A detailed understanding of the factors that drove Mesozoic climate trends will not only provide insight into Earth’s history but also help scientists study the consequences of human-caused warming of our planet.