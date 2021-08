Country music superstar Brantley Gilbert is living the good life and recently took time away from his hectic schedule to do a little fishing. Brantley Gilbert is not what you would call a “traditional” fisherman by any stretch of the imagination. Most fishermen are able to obtain their biggest catches by using a rod, reel and also appropriate bait. But Gilbert prefers another method of bringing aboard a big fish — using his bare hands. Gilbert has gotten rather good at “hand fishing” and can often be found in the water searching for his next big catch. In a recent social media video, Gilbert Brantley shares his fishing techniques with his robust and growing fan base. The video was also a smash hit among country music fans who gave the fishing clip a lot of attention.