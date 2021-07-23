Cancel
Belknap County, NH

Judi Pescinski: Taxpayers have a right to have opinions heard

laconiadailysun.com
 8 days ago

Anyone who loves, lives in or likes to visit the beautiful, rural and peaceful countryside of Hill Center in New Hampshire (the state whose motto is “Live Free or Die") needs to be aware that it's in immediate danger of attack! The dirt road, known as Currier Road, in front of our home has always had an eclectic assortment of folks on it. They walk along enjoying the good air and picturesque surroundings; the girls up the road ride their horses; small children ride bikes under the watchful eye of their parents. Neighbors walking their dogs, kids walking back and forth to friends houses to play, neighbors stopped in the middle of the road chatting about the latest goings on. The mail lady in the road delivering everyone's mail, last spring's moose traveling across the lawn and up the road, the mother moose and calf just down the road from the mailbox. The mother bear and cubs crossed the road to climb into the trees out front, the elderly husband with his walker and his wife beside him, cars stopped for turkeys. Cats, raccoons, opossums, foxes, none of whom would be safe on the road if 10 wheelers loaded with gravel are roaring by, six days a week for years, from a proposed gravel pit above us in the wetland and wildlife habitat!

www.laconiadailysun.com

