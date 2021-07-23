Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Guardians chosen as new name for Cleveland's baseball team

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — While riding his bike over a bridge across the Cuyahoga River near Progressive Field, Indians owner Paul Dolan rarely paid much attention to the eight giant stone figures that seem to guard the city. They have new meaning,. After more than 100 years, Cleveland's Major League Baseball...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redskins#Social Unrest#Guardians#Ap#Indians#Major League Baseball#The Guardians Of Traffic#Wahoo#Crystal Echo Hawk#Illuminative#Native Americans#Spiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBUSA Today

LEADING OFF: Scherzer, Turner to LA? Trade deadline looming

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner could be moving from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline approaches. The Dodgers and Nationals were close to deal late Thursday night after a...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Two MLB Players Suspended For More Than Sticky Stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Turns out Héctor Santiago was using more than sticky stuff. The Seattle Mariners pitcher was suspended for 80 games Thursday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Brooks Raley, Dusty Baker suspended by MLB

SAN FRANCISCO — Major League Baseball on Friday handed Astros reliever Brooks Raley a three-game suspension for throwing at Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during Monday night’s 11-8 loss in Seattle. Astros manager Dusty Baker received a one-game suspension, which he served during Friday’s series opener against the Giants. Bench coach...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBFlorida Times-Union

Report: Trinity Christian graduate Austin Martin traded to Minnesota Twins

Former Trinity Christian infielder Austin Martin, the No. 5 overall pick from the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, was traded Friday to the Minnesota Twins. The Blue Jays dealt Martin, ranked by MLB.com as their No. 2 prospect overall, and pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson to the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros: Myles Straw a casualty of organizational depth

We can see the window closing on the Houston Astros playoff chances. No, not this year, but in the near future. The Astros are well on their way to a fifth straight postseason and they wanted to shore up an area of weakness. To do so, they were forced to trade from an area of strength.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Where is Texas Rangers Legend Michael Young Now?

Michael Young is one of the all-time faces of the Texas Rangers. Young was a hit machine during his 13 years on the Rangers, collecting more than 2,000 career hits and making seven All-Star Games. While he is not a Texas native, he’s become a staple in the Dallas/Fort Worth area due to his time in Arlington, even after his time in MLB was over.
MLBtheScore

Winners and losers from MLB's trade deadline

Short- and long-term fortunes can be won and lost around Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Just consider some recent history. In 2015, the Kansas City Royals added Ben Zobrist and Johnny Cueto, who contributed to their World Series championship. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs acquired rental closer Aroldis Chapman, sending Gleyber Torres to New York. While Chapman had an uneven postseason, he was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series (after blowing a save that night, one of his three blown saves that postseason) as the Cubs finally broke their curse. At the waiver deadline in 2017, the Houston Astros acquired Justin Verlander and fixed his slider grip, and he helped the club to a title. In 2018, the eventual champion Boston Red Sox did not make a trade, but in 2019, the Washington Nationals improved their bullpen without surrendering a prospect inside their top 20.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Grading the Austin Davis Trade

As part of a busy trade deadline day on Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed reliever Austin Davis to the Boston Red Sox… let’s grade the trade for the Pirates. As was expected, in the week leading up to Major League Baseball’s traded deadline few teams were as active as the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the past week the Pirates swung six trades, including a tiro of trades on Friday prior to the 4 PM ET trade deadline.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Joey Votto homered for the seventh time in as many games as the Cincinnati Reds downed the New York Mets last night at Citi Field 6-2. The teams play again this evening with the next Reds on Radio broadcast tomorrow morning at 11:40 am on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy