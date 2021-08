Q. We bought an older house in the country four years ago and have been happy with our home. This spring I called our county building department to ask about what permits I needed to add a deck off an existing recreation room addition that was built about 10 years ago. They called me back, after they did a little research on our house, and told me that the room addition had not been permitted properly. They told me that there had not been any inspections performed when they built the addition and that I needed to contact the previous owner because that is who pulled the building permit. We contacted the previous owner, who now lives out of state, for some information without much luck. They said that they hired a local contractor and that he was supposed to have called for inspections but apparently did not. They gave me his name and I cannot find him. What should I do now? — Kevin.