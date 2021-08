Far from being spoiled rich boys playing with rockets, Jeff Bezos with Blue Origins and Elon Musk of SpaceX are serious about technology and have made valuable innovations, the potential uses of which are yet to be discovered. Remember the old days of space exploration, when rockets were unusable after one trip? The rockets pioneered by Bezos and Musk now return to the launch site and can be used for another trip, which brings the cost down, and paying passengers will bring in revenue. Their success is a celebration of good old American ingenuity, constructive competition and private enterprise.