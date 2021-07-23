Cancel
Thomas Tuchel on His Summer Break Following First Season at Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discussed his summer after winning the Champions League in his first season in English football.

The German earned his break, turning Chelsea's season around and leading the Blues into a top four finish as well as winning Europe's most prestigious trophy.

Speaking to the club website Tuchel discussed his off-season activities and how he deals with being away from the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGenk_0b6A9v3o00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Chelsea manager used the break as an opportunity to move his family to London from Paris, where he was managing Paris Saint-Germai.

"It was a long summer but it didn’t feel long. I was in Paris to help my family move house and move my kids' school over here." he said.

"Now my family have the same feeling that I have here, they’re close to me now and it’s how it should be and how we want it to be.

"My wife took charge of moving house so I didn’t get in the way too much!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Qsai_0b6A9v3o00
(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

With the Blues returning to training this month, Tuchel discussed his time off since the end of last season.

"I have learned to relax when there is no football and I’m quite good at it.

"It’s nice for me to be back now, it’s a good feeling." he said.

The Blues are returning from their pre-season camp in Ireland early due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

Tuchel's men will face Bournemouth on 27 July in preparation for the new season.

