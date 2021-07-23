Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Severe thunderstorms leave trees down, roads flooded in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
Some severe storms moved through metro Atlanta Friday evening, leaving trees and power lines down and roads flooded.

One tree fell on two homes in the Kirkwood neighborhood, firefighters confirmed. Trees were also reportedly down in the Ormewood neighborhood.

There were also reports of flooding in the area of the Krog Street tunnel.

Viewers sent in video of flash flooding at Agave restaurant in the Cabbagetown area.

Another viewer sent in a photo of a flooded courtyard from their apartment complex in the Reynoldstown area.

A flash flood warning has been issued for DeKalb and Fulton counties until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier Friday, a massive tree fell on a car driving through Grant Park after days of heavy rain.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Severe storms are possible through the evening
  • Storms are producing gusts of up to 60 mph and some hail
  • Flood warning in effect in DeKalb and Fulton counties until 12:30 a.m.

