Hail of Bullets Reported Near Oakland Preschool; Woman Grazed In Gunfire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police were investigating a pair of shootings Thursday night after being alerted by residents who heard a fusillade of bullets in their neighborhood.

Police said multiple callers told dispatchers they hear a large amount of gunfire just after 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of 64th Ave. Place in the city’s Millsmont neighborhood near Mills College.

Officers who arrived found multiple handgun and rifle casings on the grounds of Burbank Preschool & Diagnostic Center, which was closed at the time of the shooting and no children were present, police said.

During the investigation, it was discovered a woman in the area had suffered a graze wound and was reported to be in stable condition. A number of parked vehicles and at least one home was also hit by bullets, police said.

“We share our concern with our community regarding the level of gun violence, said Oakland Police Captain Tony Jones in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work with our community as we unite and stand up for a safe Oakland. The Oakland Police Department has and will continue to work with the help of our community to identify those responsible for committing violent crimes and bring them to justice.”

Police were canvassing the area to look for any available video surveillance that would help shed light on the shootings.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department were offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to contact the department’s Felony Assault Section at 510-238-3426.