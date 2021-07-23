Peer-to-peer car rental startup Getaround fined nearly $1M by DC’s attorney general
The AG’s office started investigating the company early last year, after it received reports of vehicle thefts of cars listed on the Getaround platform. The settlement, released Friday, requires the company to pay the city $950,000, in addition to implementing other changes, including paying restitution to customers whose vehicles were stolen or damaged while listed for rent on Getaround’s platform.techcrunch.com
