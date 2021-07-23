Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers blast FBI's Kavanaugh investigation as 'sham'

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TI5qW_0b6A8wuK00

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford, whose sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh became the center of his Senate confirmation hearings, on Friday accused the FBI of carrying out a “sham” investigation into the accusations.

The strong criticism from attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks came after Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) released a letter the FBI sent to him and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) revealing that the agency had gathered more than 4,500 tips related to its probe into Kavanaugh over the claims.

The FBI added in the letter that it referred all “relevant tips” to the office of the White House counsel, though it was unclear if the FBI followed up on any of the tips.

Katz and Banks on Friday said that the FBI letter, which was a response to a 2019 inquiry from the senators over concerns that the White House had limited the probe, revealed that the agency allowed “those who supported Kavanaugh to falsely claim that the FBI found no wrongdoing.”

“The letter from the Department of Justice, released by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s office today, confirms what we knew: The FBI’s investigation into Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s serious allegations about Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct was a sham and a major institutional failure,” the lawyers wrote.

“Not only did the FBI refuse to interview Dr. Ford or the corroborators listed in our letter to FBI Director [Christopher] Wray, it failed to act on the over 4,500 tips it received about then-nominee Kavanaugh,” Ford’s attorneys added.

They went on to say that the FBI probe “should have never been an ordinary background check.”

“The FBI should have referred the evidence it was receiving to the Criminal Investigation Division,” the attorneys argued, adding that Wray “must answer the question as to why he failed to do so.”

“Because the FBI and Trump’s White House Counsel hid the ball on this, we do not know how many of those 4,500 tips were consequential, how many of those tips supported Dr. Ford’s testimony, or how many showed that Kavanaugh perjured himself during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the attorneys argued.

“Our nation deserved better,” they added.

Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court in a 50-48 Senate vote after Ford and two other women accused him of sexual misconduct.

A group of Democrats led by Whitehouse and Coons sent a letter to Wray on Wednesday demanding answers on the thousands of tips the FBI had received, noting that the revelation “confirms that the FBI’s tip line was a departure from past practice and that the FBI was politically constrained by the Trump White House.”

Comments / 21

The Hill

The Hill

290K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Blasey Ford
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Lawyers#Attorneys#Fbi#Senate#Democratic#The White House#The Department Of Justice#White House Counsel#The Supreme Court#Democrats#The Trump White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & Courtsamac.us

The Left Smears Justice Kavanaugh—Again

Nearly three years after the most ruthless and disgraceful Supreme Court confirmation process in American history, Democrats and the media are still waging war on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Even though their attempt to smear Kavanaugh as a serial rapist has been exposed as a fraudulent and politically motivated attempt to keep him off the Court, the media now appears to be doubling down.
Congress & CourtsAnderson Herald Bulletin

John Krull column: Kavanaugh under a cloud

Not long ago, the FBI confirmed that its 2018 investigation of then U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was a sham. A June 30 letter from FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson to U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, revealed that the bureau received more than 4,500 reports about Kavanaugh through a tip line. The FBI followed up on only 10 of them.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why the new revelations about the FBI's Kavanaugh inquiry matter

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in the fall of 2018 were highly controversial for a variety of reasons, including the scope of the FBI background check that was supposed to be part of the process. Two days before the Senate's confirmation vote, with the FBI review ostensibly complete,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats charge

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

FBI failed to fully investigate Kavanaugh allegations, say Democrats

A group of US Democratic senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against the US supreme court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Chris...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Democrats continue to admonish FBI over handling of Kavanaugh complaints

Several Democratic senators demanded more answers from the FBI about its handling of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s background investigation three years ago, when decades-old allegations of sexual assault were leveled against President Donald Trump’s nominee to the bench, bitterly dividing lawmakers over his suitability for the lifetime appointment.
POTUSMSNBC

Justice Kavanaugh becomes the latest target of Trump's ire

A few years ago, Michael Wolff caused a stir with his book, "Fire and Fury," which included provocative behind-the-scenes accounts of Donald Trump's White House. At the time, the then-president was not pleased. In fact, ahead of the book's release, Trump's lawyers sent letters to Wolff and his publisher, demanding...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The FBI's failures to investigate Larry Nassar

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a scathing report last week on the FBI’s failure to properly investigate extensive sex-abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. During a three-year internal review, FBI officials gave misleading or false answers when confronted about those failures. Horowitz notes that, according...
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch question libel protections for media

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned away a case challenging libel protections for journalists and media organizations, but conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the action and questioned such protections enshrined in a landmark 1964 ruling. Citing a rapidly changing media environment increasingly rife...

Comments / 21

Community Policy