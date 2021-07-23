Cancel
Cumberland County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine East central Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fryeburg, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Hiram, Effingham, Brownfield, Freedom, Denmark, Lovell, Eaton, Chatham, Baldwin, Porter, Sebago and Sweden. This also includes Pleasant Mountain, Burnt Meadow Mountains, Peary Mountain, Douglas Mountain, and Mount Cutler. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

