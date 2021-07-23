Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into a small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broward; Collier; Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHWESTERN MIAMI-DADE AND WESTERN BROWARD COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal to near Big Cypress National Preserve, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal, Big Cypress National Preserve, Dade-Collier Training Airport and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH