National University Honored with Excellence Award for Law Enforcement Training Programs Focused on Community Policing and Wellness
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National University, a nonprofit university with a 50-year history of serving working adult learners, educators, and veterans, has been honored, in conjunction with National Education Partners (NEP) with a D2L 2021 Excellence Award for a recently-launched program aimed at enhancing community policing partnerships. The award is open to any organization using D2L Brightspace, working to leverage the platform in innovative and engaging ways to meet learner needs.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0