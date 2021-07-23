Cancel
National University Honored with Excellence Award for Law Enforcement Training Programs Focused on Community Policing and Wellness

By National University
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National University, a nonprofit university with a 50-year history of serving working adult learners, educators, and veterans, has been honored, in conjunction with National Education Partners (NEP) with a D2L 2021 Excellence Award for a recently-launched program aimed at enhancing community policing partnerships. The award is open to any organization using D2L Brightspace, working to leverage the platform in innovative and engaging ways to meet learner needs.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
#Northcentral University#Police#Nep#California Commission On#Trauma#National University#Nus
