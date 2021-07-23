Chefs Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich agree to pay $600,000 to alleged victims of sexual harassment after probe

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(NEW YORK) Celebrity chefs Mario Batali, Joseph Bastianchi and their management company agreed to pay $600,000 to the alleged survivors of sexual harassment and discrimination at their New York City restaurants, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday.

The settlement comes four years after her office opened a probe into claims that Batali and Bastianchi engaged in sex in unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation, a violation of state and city human rights laws. This also includes alleged unwanted touching, sexual advances, and explicit comments made by managers and employees to their coworkers.

“Celebrity and fame does not absolve someone from following the law. Sexual harassment is unacceptable for anyone, anywhere — no matter how powerful the perpetrator,” James said in a statement. “Batali and Bastianich permitted an intolerable work environment and allowed shameful behavior that is inappropriate in any setting. Every individual deserves to work in a safe environment, and today's agreement marks one more step towards remedying workplace harassment. I thank the men and women who reported this abhorrent behavior for their bravery, selflessness, and commitment to accountability.”

At least 20 former employees will receive $600,000, training materials must be revised at all of their restaurants and biannual reports must be submitted to the attorney general's office per their agreement.