Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

William Jones

kdll.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Jones is a Supervising Editor for Morning Edition and the Up First podcast. He's no stranger to public media, having worked previously as a reporter and producer for New York's PBS station, WNET. During his time there he was nominated for an Emmy for his piece on New York's oldest bar, McSorley's Old Ale House.

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera#Wnet#Old Ale House#Wbgo Jazz 88 3 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Country
Syria
News Break
PBS
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV & Videoskdll.org

'Wait Wait' For July 31, 2021: Comedian Stephen Fry Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Stephen Fry and panelists Maeve Higgins, Tom Bodett and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Twisted Olympics; Uneasy CDC; Guardians...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Laura Ingraham loses her cool as Alan Dershowitz challenges her anti-vax narrative

Fox TV host Laura Ingraham locked horns with lawyer Alan Dershowitz over the prospect of mandated vaccinations.Mr Dershowitz, was arguing the case for compulsory vaccination and made a comparison between Covid-19 and smallpox on The Ingraham Angle.He said: “As far as mandating vaccination, I think the Supreme Court would uphold gradual mandating of vaccination. First, conditioning going to school on getting vaccinated, conditioning getting on airplanes, conditioning getting in crowded buildings.”The former Harvard Law School professor continued, telling Ms Ingraham that George Washington had mandated vaccination against smallpox for his troops during the Revolutionary War.Ms Ingraham, who has taken...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Henry Cueller demand Biden appoint a NEW border czar to address the surge in infected migrants putting American communities 'at risk'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wrote President Biden asking him to appoint a new 'czar' to tackle the surge of unaccompanied migrants – with a blunt warning about what they say are health risks. The bipartisan pair wrote Biden about the 'escalating situation' at the southern...
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump's surgeon general on popular anti-vax argument: 'Freedom argument is bunk'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general under President Trump, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and ripped apart a popular argument among many unvaccinated Americans. As the Delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are once again surging, mask mandates are on the rise, and some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, many in the unvaccinated community say getting jabbed is a matter of personal freedom. But Adams doesn’t see it that way.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Reporter Resigns Following Michael Phelps Article Mistake

A veteran sports reporter has resigned from her position with the New York Times after failing to disclose an important fact in her Michael Phelps story. Earlier this summer, Karen Crouse published a glowing profile on the legendary United States swimmer. However, she failed to disclose in the profile that she’s co-writing a book with Phelps.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Lawmaker wounded at Jonestown massacre compares Trump to cult leader

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who was shot by members of the Peoples Temple during the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, says she sees similarities between cult leader Jim Jones and former President Donald Trump in the way they use their charisma to connect with disillusioned American and act as “merchants of deceit.” Speier was shot five times on an airstrip in Guyana while accompanying a lawmaker to investigate the nearby cult.
Pharmaceuticalsthejacksonpress.org

Majority Of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Don’t Want The Shot

A Tuesday poll indicated that most unvaccinated Americans are not planning to take the vaccine due to doubts on the overall safety of the shots as well as the potential side effects. An Associated Press-NORC poll released said that 11% of the unvaccinated respondents asked would “definitely” get the coronavirus...
Politicskdll.org

Opinion: New Jersey Renames Its Rest Stops As A Nation Rethinks Monuments

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced this week the state will rename nine Garden State Parkway service areas after noted New Jerseyites: Judy Blume, Celia Cruz, Connie Chung, Larry Doby, James Gandolfini, Whitney Houston, Jon Bon Jovi, Toni Morrison, and, ladies and gentlemen, the Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra.
MLBWeirton Daily Times

Today in history

Today is July 31, the 212th day of 2021. There are 153 days left in the year. On July 31, 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow. On this date:. In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying...
PoliticsRadio Business Report

2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards Announces Finalists

New York Festivals Radio Awards has announced the 2021 Finalists. The 2021 Radio Awards Grand Jury of creative media professionals and content creators from around the globe selected Finalists based on production values, writing, creativity, direction, achievement of purpose, and audience suitability. Entries achieving Finalist status will advance to the next round to determine gold, silver, and bronze trophies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy