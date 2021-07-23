Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Instagram Influencer Raises Money For Piano Player Who Needs Dialysis

kdll.org
 10 days ago

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Carlos Whittaker was at the Atlanta airport when he heard a pianist playing for a small audience. They got to talking, and Carlos learned that Tonee Carter has been playing at the airport for years. Tonee has kidney disease and needs dialysis, so Carlos decided to help raise money. The twist is that Carlos is an author, podcaster and motivational speaker, and almost 200,000 people follow him on Instagram. He raised more than $60,000 in a day.

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Piano#Dialysis#Atlanta Airport#Charity#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Charities
Related
InternetPosted by
Upworthy

Strangers raise over $60K in tips for airport pianist after Instagram influencer shares his story

When they say everything happens for a reason, it seems hard to believe. But a heartwarming incident exemplifying this saying has managed to change one man's life overnight. Carlos Whittaker is a Nashville-based author, podcaster, and motivational speaker. After an event he was supposed to go to got canceled, he was going back home. He was disappointed since it would cost him money. At the Atlanta airport, he decided to grab a bite before his flight which was in about 45 minutes. There he chanced upon the airport's pianist, joyfully playing tunes for the moving crowd of people going to different places.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Week

In 30 minutes, traveler raises $10,000 in tips for airport piano player

Pianist Tonee "Valentine" Carter received the biggest tip of his life last Wednesday, courtesy of strangers from around the world who heard him play virtually. Motivational speaker Carlos Whittaker was walking through Concourse A at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when he heard someone playing the piano. He saw Carter, 66, "going to town, and I knew I just had to stay there," Whittaker told CNN. For 90 minutes, Whittaker sat in a bar and listened to Carter perform, and soon the pair were chatting. Whittaker saw that Carter's tip jar was empty, and decided to change that.
CancerTODAY.com

After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer. Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well...
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Georgia mother discovers son has cancer from iPhone photo

Josie Rock, a nurse from Gainesville, Georgia, found out her four-month-old son had eye cancer after taking a photo with her iPhone.Ms Rock was snapping a picture of her baby, Asher, when the flash accidentally went off on her phone.“I was casually snapping pictures of Asher on my iPhone, and the lighting suddenly changed in the room,” she explained to The Indpendent. “This caused my phone’s flash to go off, which in turn Asher’s eyes opened widely from the startle. When I went to delete the over exposed photo, I noticed one eye showing the typical ‘red-eye’, while the pupil...
KidsInternational Business Times

11-Year-Old Wanted To Cut Own Leg Off With Knife Due To Excruciating Pain

An 11-year-old girl in Wales who was born with club foot is now set to have part of her leg amputated after making a shocking statement that left her parents devastated. Serenity Harwood, of Wrexham, Wales, has undergone six operations over the years to correct her club foot, a condition that happens when the Achilles tendon in the foot is too short, Wales Online reported. The condition, which affects both of Harwood's feet, can be painful as children grow.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy