California Foster Farms Workers Prep Strike; Rally with Mayor of Compton, Faith and Community Leaders

COMPTON (CBSLA) — There are many benefits to getting vaccinated, but for one Compton women, it paid $50,000. (credit: CBS) Pamela Jackson was one of the many Californians who won $50,000 in the vaccine lottery. The money was set aside from the state lottery for those who became vaccinated, and was a special incentive to boost the vaccination effort. “I can’t say it enough. Everybody needs to get it,” Jackson said. “Think about your families. Just think about people. You know, everybody needs to get it.” The state’s “Vax for the Win” program ended earlier this month. However, people who got their first shot between May 27 and July 18 are still eligible to collect a $50 incentive card. Free tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain may also still be available at select vaccination sites.