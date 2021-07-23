California Foster Farms Workers Prep Strike; Rally with Mayor of Compton, Faith and Community Leaders
COMPTON, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 25 250 Foster Farms workers in Compton who are represented by Teamsters Local 630 will rally from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. outside of the Smart & Final Supermarket located at 280 East Compton Blvd, Compton, CA 90220; with support from Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, other elected leaders, community activists and faith-based leaders.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0