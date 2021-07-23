Cancel
California Foster Farms Workers Prep Strike; Rally with Mayor of Compton, Faith and Community Leaders

By Teamsters Local 630
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COMPTON, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 25 250 Foster Farms workers in Compton who are represented by Teamsters Local 630 will rally from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. outside of the Smart & Final Supermarket located at 280 East Compton Blvd, Compton, CA 90220; with support from Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, other elected leaders, community activists and faith-based leaders.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
