Helena man charged with raping a minor

An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor. Jeffery Lane Jacobs has been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, authorities said. On Friday, law enforcement responded to Last Chance Gulch to speak with a female about an alleged rape. Helena Police Department officers were at a nearby residence, investigating an unrelated crime, when they were informed of a rape that had allegedly occurred earlier that month in another location, according to court documents.