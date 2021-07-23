Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Helena man charged with raping a minor

By Tyler Manning
Independent Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor. Jeffery Lane Jacobs has been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, authorities said. On Friday, law enforcement responded to Last Chance Gulch to speak with a female about an alleged rape. Helena Police Department officers were at a nearby residence, investigating an unrelated crime, when they were informed of a rape that had allegedly occurred earlier that month in another location, according to court documents.

helenair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Homelessness#Sexual Intercourse#Last Chance Gulch#Helena Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Homeless
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy