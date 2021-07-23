Cancel
McGregor, Northwest SBDC consultant, named 2021 State Star

Crookston Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeb McGregor, a consultant with the Northwest Small Business Development Center, hosted by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has been named the 2021 State Star for the Minnesota SBDC Network, the state’s principal provider of business assistance. The State Star award is the highest accolade achievable by SBDC employees and recognizes...

