Roma's pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been the worst kept secret of the summer transfer season. While Xhaka and Roma reportedly settled on personnel terms weeks ago, that agreement hasn't greased the wheels for an actual transfer yet. Perhaps it's just part and parcel of doing business with English clubs, but Roma seemingly always hit stumbling blocks in their pursuits of Premiership veterans; see the protracted negotiations for Edin Dzeko several years ago or Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan over the past 18 months.