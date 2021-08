Healthcare in rural areas is a significant concern and a major reason many people die every year. Many healthcare services are not available in these regions, and if they are, their quality is substandard. Health facilities in these remote areas are insufficient, and many people’s health deteriorates because of not receiving immediate medical service. The private sector generally does not consider it a financially viable decision to invest in these areas. Many healthcare workers also show reluctance in working in rural areas as the infrastructure and residential facilities are not proper there. Hence, rural areas keep on facing health disparities.