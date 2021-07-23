South Carolina Gamecocks fans need this new t-shirt

Gamecock left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic will return to the Gamecocks for the 2022 season, it was announced this afternoon (July 22) on Bosnic’s Instagram page. Bosnic, a three-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season. He struck out 78 batters in 50.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .133 batting average. He set a program record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a win over Dayton (Feb. 21). He earned the win vs. Mercer (March 7), striking out nine in 5.2 innings of work. Bosnic picked up the win against Virginia in the NCAA Regional (June 4) and had seven strikeouts in the SEC Tournament game against Alabama (May 25).