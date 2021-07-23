Cancel
South Carolina Gamecocks fans need this new t-shirt

By Nathan Cunningham
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina Gamecocks have a new head coach and he’s already going viral for some stellar photo recreations. So, it’s time for a t-shirt. Shane Beamer will be the head man for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2021, making him the 36th head football coach in school history. But...

FanSided

Shane Beamer
Steve Spurrier
#South Carolina Football#The New Ball Coach#Arby#Gamecock Football
