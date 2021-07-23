Rochester day center faces an uncertain future

The Landing MN has been operating out of the former Silver Lake Fire Station since November, but their lease with the city is set to expire August 31 — and hundreds of people experiencing homelessness stand to be affected. While the City Council plans to address The Landing's request to stick around until April 2022 at its meeting on August 2, a broader conversation has started between council members, Olmsted County commissioners, and the leaders of nonprofits like The Landing to overhaul the long-term strategy to support people who need help the most.