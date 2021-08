Following our football high after the Euros, Paris Saint-Germain is getting us excited for the domestic club season returning after revealing a new away kit. The new jersey arrives in a predominantly white design, featuring touches of pink and black throughout. Designed by Nike (there's no Jumpman on this version), the shirt features the same central stripe that is present in previous kits, with references to Parisian architecture and the "Paname" culture from the city's suburbs throughout. The jersey is finished off with the club's logo and a Swoosh in black on the chest, as well as mismatched sleeve cuffs in black and pink.