Police searching for a pair of pickpockets across Puget Sound

Police say a pair of pickpockets are working together to target elderly women across the Puget Sound.

The women primarily target elderly shoppers, usually inside big box stores.

While one woman distracts the victim, the other steals their purse, wallet and/or cell phone.

The women have distinctive tattoos on their hands.

Police in Lynnwood and Redmond say their crimes occurred inside a Fred Meyer.

Victims have been reported in Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and Lynnwood.

If you recognize these women, please contact Detective Hammersmith with the Lynnwood police department at thammersmith@lynnwoodwa.gov.

