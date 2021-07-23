Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynnwood, WA

Police searching for a pair of pickpockets across Puget Sound

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgnCs_0b6A3ham00

Police say a pair of pickpockets are working together to target elderly women across the Puget Sound.

The women primarily target elderly shoppers, usually inside big box stores.

While one woman distracts the victim, the other steals their purse, wallet and/or cell phone.

The women have distinctive tattoos on their hands.

Police in Lynnwood and Redmond say their crimes occurred inside a Fred Meyer.

Victims have been reported in Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and Lynnwood.

If you recognize these women, please contact Detective Hammersmith with the Lynnwood police department at thammersmith@lynnwoodwa.gov.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
49K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redmond, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
Redmond, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tattoos#Puget Sound#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Water rescue underway for missing scuba diver

SEATTLE — A water rescue is underway for a missing scuba diver off West Seattle. First responders were called Saturday night to the 1600 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest for a missing diver. Right now rescue swimmers and divers are looking for a woman, age 30 to 35, who never...
Arizona StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

13-year-old boy drowns near Arizona waterfall

NOGALES, Ariz. — A 13-year-old boy died after being swept away in a current near a waterfall in southern Arizona on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Samuel Gonzalez was recovered by a helicopter crew at approximately 1 a.m. MST, Nogales International reported.
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Young man shot in California movie theater dies

CORONA, Calif. — (AP) — A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theater in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing

COLFAX, La. — (AP) — A Zydeco musician was shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana, his wife said in a statement posted early Saturday on Facebook. Chris Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot, his wife,...
Utah StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Utah sheriff warns against hanging hammocks on power lines

Adrenaline junkies in Utah are apparently partaking in a leisure lifestyle too. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to people who are setting up hammocks on transmission poles carrying power lines — it’s unsafe. “Over the past few years we have noticed an increase in people hammocking from...

Comments / 16

Community Policy