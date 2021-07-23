Billings Police looking for vehicle of interest in June 3 shooting
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a "vehicle of interest" possibly involved in a June shooting that injured a Billings man. At 1:48 a.m. on June 3, 2021, Billings Police officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive on the West End. A 32-year-old man from Billings was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release Friday from BPD.billingsgazette.com
