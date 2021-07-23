Equity fund for center city district pitched as part of vision plan
An equity fund and other ideas are likely to be at the heart of the final version of the Center City's 20-year vision plan, to be adopted in October.www.bizjournals.com
An equity fund and other ideas are likely to be at the heart of the final version of the Center City's 20-year vision plan, to be adopted in October.www.bizjournals.com
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
Comments / 0