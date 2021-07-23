Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Equity fund for center city district pitched as part of vision plan

By Erik Spanberg
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An equity fund and other ideas are likely to be at the heart of the final version of the Center City's 20-year vision plan, to be adopted in October.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

New University of Utah-run ‘innovation district’ planned west of Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Salt Lake City is moving ahead with ambitious plans for transforming the ragged neighborhood dubbed Station Center west of Pioneer Park and the Rio Grande Depot into a sizable University of Utah-led district devoted to new technology and business innovation.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

County works on spending plan reductions

Geary County Commissioners began their work session on Friday hoping to make reductions in their proposed county budget for 2022. Trish Giordano, Commission Chair, had estimated spending totaling about seven mills of the property tax levy needed to be cut. They reduced about half of that, but she said more needs to be done. "Just have some hard decisions to make but that's what we got elected for."
Adair, IAswiowanewssource.com

City of Adair Plans Community Center Project

ADAIR – Officials with the City of Adair are looking for donations for their new Community Center Project, which involves building a new center at the intersection of Fourth and Stuart Streets. The City has been planning to replace the community center since the time the former community center was...
El Paso County, COcsbj.com

Pitches to city for Rescue Plan funds begin

Numerous local agencies and citizens have made pitches for money coming to Colorado Springs and El Paso County from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, designed to help cities, counties and states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to information obtained via a records request, one citizen called for...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

New Orleans Youth & Key City Leaders Release Recommendations for City Improvements as Part of Youth Master Plan

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Young New Orleanians and sector leaders joined more than 75 attendees from across New Orleans as part of Tuesday’s virtual event to present solutions to improve child well-being across multiple sectors in the city—including health, education, public safety, and economic stability—as part of the second phase of the city’s first-ever Youth Master Plan.
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

City set to spend $1.8 million of American Recovery Plan funds

The City of Sun Prairie will spend its first installment of $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds on air filters, Wetmore Park shelter remodel and plexiglass at city hall. City officials say they will use the federal funds to help Sun Prairie residents hardest hit by the COVID-19...
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

Ames City Council votes to fund new aquatic center through general obligation bonds, bypassing voters

The Ames City Council voted to fund $17.5 million of a new $27.5 million aquatic center through general obligation bonds without voter's say Tuesday. With $10 million already fundraised for the project, the city needs to cover the remaining $17.5 million through general obligation bonds. Iowa's Reinvestment District Program, which could bring $10 million in tax rebates to Ames, will retroactively fund a portion of the project, but the city will need to use bonds upfront.
Congress & Courtsknsiradio.com

Congressman Pens Letter to Treasury Secretary Over Sartell St. Stephen School District’s Use of COVID-19 Relief Funding for Equity Audit Survey

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer has sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen questioning the Sartell St. Stephen School District’s use of COVID-19 funding to pay for an equity audit survey. The letter says the audit cost the district $80,000, paid for with COVID-19 relief funding....
Restaurantsfox13news.com

New vision for Ybor City

It was more than Taco Tuesday at Los Chapos Tacos in Ybor City. It’s big news. The vacant public housing project next door is coming down and a billion dollar development called Gas Worx will ho up. The taco business could take off.
Vancouver, WAVancouver Business Journal

City Council moves The Heights District plan closer to implementation

Following a public hearing on July 19, Vancouver City Council members voted to approve three ordinances that will allow the city’s transformative redevelopment plans for The Heights District in central Vancouver to move forward. The first ordinance creates a new Heights Mixed-Use (HX) zoning district and adopts urban design guidelines....

Comments / 0

Community Policy